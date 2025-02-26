Play Button
Third house being searched as part of Kyran Durnin investigation

Garda lamp (L) and Kyran Durnin (R).
Gardai investigating the murder and disappearance of Kyran Durnin are continuing the search of a house in County Louth.

The boy, who would now be aged 8, was reported missing in August - but Gardaí believe he hasn't been officially seen since 2022.

Two properties have previously been searched, while this morning a house in Drogheda was sealed off.

Today's search is being conducted in the back garden of a property, where forensics have been seen dismantling a shed.

Gardai say despite receiving extensive support from the public, they still haven't located Kyran.

They also say there's a lot of public commentary on the investigation and much of it is, inaccurate, misinformed and disruptive.

They're again asking anyone with information to come forward and say don't assume the investigation team knows the information that you may have.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Rohan and Barry Whyte

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

