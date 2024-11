A third man has died after a crash in Donegal on Friday night.

The man in his 70s was seriously injured in the two-vehicle collision that evening - he was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he has since passed away.

Two men in their 30s were pronounced dead at the scene near Castlefinn after 10 pm on Friday.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information about the crash on the N15 at Liscooley.

