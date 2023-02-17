Third victim of Galway pier tragedy will be laid to rest today in Kilkenny

The third victim of the pier tragedy in County Galway will be laid to rest today in Kilkenny.

Wojciech Panek was one of three teenagers killed when the car they were travelling in entered the River Corrib at Menlo Pier in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 17-year-old will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family and friends.

He has been described as an ‘amazing and kindhearted’ young man who always had a smile.

Wojciech was due to turn 18 shortly and was undertaking an apprentice carpenter course in Galway.

The internment of the ashes of Wojciech Panek will be held at 2 o'clock this afternoon at Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh in Kilkenny.

A private cremation took place earlier this week.

Triple Tragedy

Wojciech is the third teenager to be laid to rest following the tragedy at Menlo Pier last weekend.

The funeral of 19 year old Christopher Stokes who also died in the tragedy was held yesterday.

His friend 16 year old John Keenan Sammon was also killed when their car entered the water.

Their funerals were both held in the same church, one day after other, in the church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle.

Mourners heard yesterday they "died as they lived" together.