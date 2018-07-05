This dad called the police twice to report son who won’t get a job

The current job market is tough to break into but for this no-nonsense dad it seems like there’s no excuse for his son not to be bringing home the cash.

In a tweet from Lincolnshire Police they warned about how their valuable time was wasted with a man ringing to complain that his son won’t get up off the couch and get a job.

Myself and a colleague have just had the same male ring 999 TWICE, because his son won’t go and get a job… This is definitely not appropriate use of an emergency line, words of advice issued! Sam🌠 — FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) July 2, 2018

Now it can’t be understated how much the emergency services shouldn’t be joked around with since they provide a much-needed service but we’re curious – what did this dad think was actually going to happen?

People couldn’t believe the whole thing was actually real.

Is it April the 1st 🙈🙈🙈 — Nigel Clare (@naclare70) July 2, 2018

Maybe if the son’s CV was a killer then the police would have investigated.

However we think the police might be able to close this case, we’ve found the most fed up father in the world.

