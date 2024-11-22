Play Button
This year's South East General Election candidates

This year's South East General Election candidates
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
With a week to go until General Election 2024, all 86 candidates have officially declared across the new six constituencies of the South East.

We've gone 'On the Beat' ahead of the elections to hear what the people of the region want in a local TD - but have also compiled the following list of candidates running across the five counties in GE 2024...

Waterford

No. of Seats: 5

No of Candidates: 15

  1. David Cullinane - Sinn Féin
  2. Mary Butler - Fianna Fáil
  3. Marc Ó Cathasaigh - Green Party
  4. John Cummins - Fine Gael
  5. Mary Roche - Social Democrats
  6. Conor McGuinness - Sinn Féin
  7. Sadhbh O'Neill - Labour
  8. John D Walsh - The Irish People
  9. Killian Mangan - Independent
  10. Patrick Curtain - People Before Profit
  11. Ronan Cleary - Aontú
  12. Frank Conway - Independent
  13. Mark O'Neill - Independent
  14. Matt Shanahan - Independent
  15. Aaron Joyce - Independent

Wexford

No. of Seats: 4

No. of Candidates: 15

  1. Johnny Mythen - Sinn Féin
  2. James Browne - Fianna Fáil
  3. Jim Codd - Aontú
  4. Bridín Murphy - Fine Gael
  5. Cathal Byrne - Fine Gael
  6. George Lawlor - Labour
  7. Michelle O'Neill - Fianna Fáil
  8. Michael Sheehan - Independent
  9. Verona Murphy - Independent
  10. Peadar McDonald - Green Party
  11. Martina Stafford - People Before Profit
  12. Stephen Power - The Irish People
  13. Jason Murphy - The National Party
  14. Jackser Owens - Independent
  15. Mick Wallace - Independents 4 Change

Wexford - Wicklow

No. of Seats: 3

No. of Candidates: 10

  1. Pat Kennedy - Fianna Fáil
  2. Fionntán Ó' Suilleabhain - Sinn Féin
  3. Brian Brennan - Fine Gael
  4. Peir Leonard - Independent
  5. Aislinn O'Keefe - People Before Profit
  6. Ann Walsh - Green Party
  7. Sinéad Boland - Aontú
  8. Frances Lawlor - Independent Ireland
  9. Ilse-Maria Nolan - Independent

Carlow - Kilkenny

No. of Seats: 5

No. of Candidates: 20

  1. Jennnifer Murnane O'Connor - Fianna Fáil
  2. Malcolm Noonan - Green Party
  3. David Fitzgerald - Fine Gael
  4. Michael Doyle - Fine Gael
  5. Aine Gladney Knox - Sinn Féin
  6. Natasha Newsome Drennan - Sinn Féin
  7. Catherine Callaghan - Fine Gael
  8. Orla Donohue - Irish Freedom Party
  9. Tom Healy - Independent
  10. Luke O'Connor - Independent
  11. Patricia Stephenson - Social Democrats
  12. Adrienne Wallace - People Before Profit
  13. Peter 'Chap' Cleere - Fianna Fáil
  14. John McGuinness - Fianna Fáil
  15. Gary O'Neil - Aontú
  16. Seán Ó hArgáin - Labour
  17. Eugene McGuinness - Independent
  18. David Egan - Liberty Republic
  19. John O'Leary - Independent
  20. Noel G Walsh - Independent

Tipperary South

No. of Seats: 3

No. of Candidates: 12

  1. Mattie McGrath - Independent
  2. Martin Browne - Sinn Féin
  3. Imelda Goldsboro - Fianna Fáil
  4. Michael Murphy - Fine Gael
  5. Michael 'Chicken' Brennan - Labour
  6. John O'Heney - Independent
  7. Seamus Healy - Independent
  8. John McGrath - The National Party
  9. Nadaline Webster- Independent Ireland
  10. Myriam Madigan - Green Party
  11. Bill Fitzgerald - Independent
  12. Rosemary McGlone - Aontú

Tipperary North

No. of Seats: 3

No. of Candidates: 14

  1. Alan Kelly - Labour
  2. Phyll Bulger - Fine Gael
  3. Iva Pocock - Green Party
  4. Dan Harty - Sinn Féin
  5. Ryan O' Meara - Fianna Fáil
  6. Michael Lowry - Independent
  7. Michael Smith - Fianna Fáil
  8. Jim Ryan - Independent
  9. Diana O'Dwyer - People Before Profit
  10. Peter Madden - The Irish People
  11. Francis O'Toole - Aontú
  12. Evan Barry - Sinn Féin
  13. Liam Minehan - Independent
  14. Justin Roundy Phelan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

News

Waterford hit with Orange Warning as South East gears up for 'Storm Bert'

 By Aoife Kearns
Carlow News

Re-appeal for information on Carlow teen missing for six months

 By Aoife Kearns
Win

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Ravenport Resort!

 By Claire Rowe
