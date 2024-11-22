This year's South East General Election candidates

With a week to go until General Election 2024, all 86 candidates have officially declared across the new six constituencies of the South East.
We've gone 'On the Beat' ahead of the elections to hear what the people of the region want in a local TD - but have also compiled the following list of candidates running across the five counties in GE 2024...
Waterford
No. of Seats: 5
No of Candidates: 15
- David Cullinane - Sinn Féin
- Mary Butler - Fianna Fáil
- Marc Ó Cathasaigh - Green Party
- John Cummins - Fine Gael
- Mary Roche - Social Democrats
- Conor McGuinness - Sinn Féin
- Sadhbh O'Neill - Labour
- John D Walsh - The Irish People
- Killian Mangan - Independent
- Patrick Curtain - People Before Profit
- Ronan Cleary - Aontú
- Frank Conway - Independent
- Mark O'Neill - Independent
- Matt Shanahan - Independent
- Aaron Joyce - Independent
Wexford
No. of Seats: 4
No. of Candidates: 15
- Johnny Mythen - Sinn Féin
- James Browne - Fianna Fáil
- Jim Codd - Aontú
- Bridín Murphy - Fine Gael
- Cathal Byrne - Fine Gael
- George Lawlor - Labour
- Michelle O'Neill - Fianna Fáil
- Michael Sheehan - Independent
- Verona Murphy - Independent
- Peadar McDonald - Green Party
- Martina Stafford - People Before Profit
- Stephen Power - The Irish People
- Jason Murphy - The National Party
- Jackser Owens - Independent
- Mick Wallace - Independents 4 Change
Wexford - Wicklow
No. of Seats: 3
No. of Candidates: 10
- Pat Kennedy - Fianna Fáil
- Fionntán Ó' Suilleabhain - Sinn Féin
- Brian Brennan - Fine Gael
- Peir Leonard - Independent
- Aislinn O'Keefe - People Before Profit
- Ann Walsh - Green Party
- Sinéad Boland - Aontú
- Frances Lawlor - Independent Ireland
- Ilse-Maria Nolan - Independent
Carlow - Kilkenny
No. of Seats: 5
No. of Candidates: 20
- Jennnifer Murnane O'Connor - Fianna Fáil
- Malcolm Noonan - Green Party
- David Fitzgerald - Fine Gael
- Michael Doyle - Fine Gael
- Aine Gladney Knox - Sinn Féin
- Natasha Newsome Drennan - Sinn Féin
- Catherine Callaghan - Fine Gael
- Orla Donohue - Irish Freedom Party
- Tom Healy - Independent
- Luke O'Connor - Independent
- Patricia Stephenson - Social Democrats
- Adrienne Wallace - People Before Profit
- Peter 'Chap' Cleere - Fianna Fáil
- John McGuinness - Fianna Fáil
- Gary O'Neil - Aontú
- Seán Ó hArgáin - Labour
- Eugene McGuinness - Independent
- David Egan - Liberty Republic
- John O'Leary - Independent
- Noel G Walsh - Independent
Tipperary South
No. of Seats: 3
No. of Candidates: 12
- Mattie McGrath - Independent
- Martin Browne - Sinn Féin
- Imelda Goldsboro - Fianna Fáil
- Michael Murphy - Fine Gael
- Michael 'Chicken' Brennan - Labour
- John O'Heney - Independent
- Seamus Healy - Independent
- John McGrath - The National Party
- Nadaline Webster- Independent Ireland
- Myriam Madigan - Green Party
- Bill Fitzgerald - Independent
- Rosemary McGlone - Aontú
Tipperary North
No. of Seats: 3
No. of Candidates: 14
- Alan Kelly - Labour
- Phyll Bulger - Fine Gael
- Iva Pocock - Green Party
- Dan Harty - Sinn Féin
- Ryan O' Meara - Fianna Fáil
- Michael Lowry - Independent
- Michael Smith - Fianna Fáil
- Jim Ryan - Independent
- Diana O'Dwyer - People Before Profit
- Peter Madden - The Irish People
- Francis O'Toole - Aontú
- Evan Barry - Sinn Féin
- Liam Minehan - Independent
- Justin Roundy Phelan
