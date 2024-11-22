This year's South East General Election candidates

With a week to go until General Election 2024, all 86 candidates have officially declared across the new six constituencies of the South East.

We've gone 'On the Beat' ahead of the elections to hear what the people of the region want in a local TD - but have also compiled the following list of candidates running across the five counties in GE 2024...

Waterford

No. of Seats: 5

No of Candidates: 15

David Cullinane - Sinn Féin Mary Butler - Fianna Fáil Marc Ó Cathasaigh - Green Party John Cummins - Fine Gael Mary Roche - Social Democrats Conor McGuinness - Sinn Féin Sadhbh O'Neill - Labour John D Walsh - The Irish People Killian Mangan - Independent Patrick Curtain - People Before Profit Ronan Cleary - Aontú Frank Conway - Independent Mark O'Neill - Independent Matt Shanahan - Independent Aaron Joyce - Independent

Wexford

No. of Seats: 4

No. of Candidates: 15

Johnny Mythen - Sinn Féin James Browne - Fianna Fáil Jim Codd - Aontú Bridín Murphy - Fine Gael Cathal Byrne - Fine Gael George Lawlor - Labour Michelle O'Neill - Fianna Fáil Michael Sheehan - Independent Verona Murphy - Independent Peadar McDonald - Green Party Martina Stafford - People Before Profit Stephen Power - The Irish People Jason Murphy - The National Party Jackser Owens - Independent Mick Wallace - Independents 4 Change

Wexford - Wicklow

No. of Seats: 3

No. of Candidates: 10

Pat Kennedy - Fianna Fáil Fionntán Ó' Suilleabhain - Sinn Féin Brian Brennan - Fine Gael Peir Leonard - Independent Aislinn O'Keefe - People Before Profit Ann Walsh - Green Party Sinéad Boland - Aontú Frances Lawlor - Independent Ireland Ilse-Maria Nolan - Independent

Carlow - Kilkenny

No. of Seats: 5

No. of Candidates: 20

Jennnifer Murnane O'Connor - Fianna Fáil Malcolm Noonan - Green Party David Fitzgerald - Fine Gael Michael Doyle - Fine Gael Aine Gladney Knox - Sinn Féin Natasha Newsome Drennan - Sinn Féin Catherine Callaghan - Fine Gael Orla Donohue - Irish Freedom Party Tom Healy - Independent Luke O'Connor - Independent Patricia Stephenson - Social Democrats Adrienne Wallace - People Before Profit Peter 'Chap' Cleere - Fianna Fáil John McGuinness - Fianna Fáil Gary O'Neil - Aontú Seán Ó hArgáin - Labour Eugene McGuinness - Independent David Egan - Liberty Republic John O'Leary - Independent Noel G Walsh - Independent

Tipperary South

No. of Seats: 3

No. of Candidates: 12

Mattie McGrath - Independent Martin Browne - Sinn Féin Imelda Goldsboro - Fianna Fáil Michael Murphy - Fine Gael Michael 'Chicken' Brennan - Labour John O'Heney - Independent Seamus Healy - Independent John McGrath - The National Party Nadaline Webster- Independent Ireland Myriam Madigan - Green Party Bill Fitzgerald - Independent Rosemary McGlone - Aontú

Tipperary North

No. of Seats: 3

No. of Candidates: 14

Alan Kelly - Labour Phyll Bulger - Fine Gael Iva Pocock - Green Party Dan Harty - Sinn Féin Ryan O' Meara - Fianna Fáil Michael Lowry - Independent Michael Smith - Fianna Fáil Jim Ryan - Independent Diana O'Dwyer - People Before Profit Peter Madden - The Irish People Francis O'Toole - Aontú Evan Barry - Sinn Féin Liam Minehan - Independent Justin Roundy Phelan

