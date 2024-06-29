Those seeking emergency accommodation raises by 19% across South-East

Figures reported by the Department of Housing for the week of 20-26 May 2024 show that there are 9,843 adults accessing emergency accommodation across the country.

Across the South-East, emergency accommodation access has increased by 19%, with 276 adults accessing local authority-managed services during the week of 20-26 May 2024, compared to 232 accessing services during the same period in May 2023.

Wexford saw the biggest increase in emergency accommodation users, with numbers jumping from 42 in May 2023 to 64 in May 2024. This was followed closely by Waterford, which recorded 91 people using emergency accommodation in May 2024 compared to 71 in May 2023.

The breakdown for other counties in the South-East shows that Carlow saw a rise in those seeking emergency accommodation from 33 in May 2023 to 43 in May 2024.

Advertisement

Numbers in Kilkenny rose by three, from 35 in May 2023 to 38 in May 2024.

Tipperary was the only county that saw a decrease in emergency accommodation requests, as 40 people sought emergency accommodation in May 2024 as opposed to 51 in May 2023.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.