Thousands of homes and businesses without power following Storm Ashley

Over 2,000 homes in the South East are without power following Storm Ashley.

Customers and businesses in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford have been worst effected in the region.

At the peak of the storm, over 50,000 customers across the country were without power.

Counties in the western region saw the most damage from high winds along the coastline.

Advertisement

Paul Tapley from the ESB is urging people to take caution this morning.

"As people go about their business today, they're going to come across fallen trees and damaged networks.

"We strongly urge people that if they see fallen trees or damaged networks that they treat them as live.

"They can call our emergency number at 1800 372 372.

Advertisement

"If someone wants to know if they are part of an outage and when power will be restored, powercheck.ie will give them that information."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.