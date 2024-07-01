Thousands of operations and procedures cancelled in the South East due to overcrowding crisis

Thousands of operations and procedures have been cancelled in the South East due to the hospital overcrowding crisis.

More than 50,000 were cancelled in the first three months of the year and could be upwards of 100,000 people as we come to July 2024.

HSE figures show hospitals in the east and south of the country were worst hit, amid an overcrowding crisis.

Dublin Midlands Hospital Group came out on top with almost 10,000 cancellations from January to March, followed by Ireland East Hospital Group.

Advertisement

In the first three months of this year, Ireland East Hospital Group experienced over 17,000 cancellations.

The group includes University Hospital Waterford, St Luke's General Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny, Tipperary University Hospital and Wexford General Hospital.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association, says the issue could be much worse at this point of the year.

"At the half year point now there could be upwards of 100,000 people with cancelled operations.

Advertisement

"The Taoiseach had a bone to pick with Taylor Swift over the weekend, but I've a bone to pick with him and invite him to talks.

"Behind all of the wonderful applause with festivities over the weekend lies a pressing issues of 50,000 up to 100,000 cancelled operations and procedures that demand immediate government action.

"As part of the way to control overcrowding in the Emergency Department is to cancel these elective operations so that the bed is free for somebody that needs it.

"People in the private hospital sector are not experiencing their operations being cancelled. It is a huge inequity within our healthcare system and it needs to be resolved."