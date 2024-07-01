Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Thousands of operations and procedures cancelled in the South East due to overcrowding crisis

Thousands of operations and procedures cancelled in the South East due to overcrowding crisis
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Thousands of operations and procedures have been cancelled in the South East due to the hospital overcrowding crisis.

More than 50,000 were cancelled in the first three months of the year and could be upwards of 100,000 people as we come to July 2024.

HSE figures show hospitals in the east and south of the country were worst hit, amid an overcrowding crisis.

Dublin Midlands Hospital Group came out on top with almost 10,000 cancellations from January to March, followed by Ireland East Hospital Group.

Advertisement

In the first three months of this year, Ireland East Hospital Group experienced over 17,000 cancellations.

The group includes University Hospital Waterford, St Luke's General Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny, Tipperary University Hospital and Wexford General Hospital.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association, says the issue could be much worse at this point of the year.

"At the half year point now there could be upwards of 100,000 people with cancelled operations.

Advertisement

"The Taoiseach had a bone to pick with Taylor Swift over the weekend, but I've a bone to pick with him and invite him to talks.

"Behind all of the wonderful applause with festivities over the weekend lies a pressing issues of 50,000 up to 100,000 cancelled operations and procedures that demand immediate government action.

"As part of the way to control overcrowding in the Emergency Department is to cancel these elective operations so that the bed is free for somebody that needs it.

"People in the private hospital sector are not experiencing their operations being cancelled. It is a huge inequity within our healthcare system and it needs to be resolved."

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Gwyneth Paltrow recalls exact moment she knew marriage to Chris Martin was over

 By Lydia Des Dolles
News 2

WATCH: Moment Tipperary couple got engaged at Taylor Swift

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

New electric car sales down 25% in first-half of year

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement