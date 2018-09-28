Thousands of Ryanair passengers face disruption due to European strike action

Tens of thousands of Ryanair passengers will face disruption today due to strike action at the airline.

Almost 3 hundred flights are cancelled because of the stoppage by cabin crews in Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

They are walking out for 24 hours over working conditions.

The airline says emails or texts were sent to around 30-thousand affected customers.

Ryanair has criticised pilots in Germany for their planned strike action.

The airline released a copy of a letter sent to the head of the VC Union yesterday, in which Ryanair agreed to arbitration with the VC Union in Germany, agreed to an acceptable arbitrator within seven days, suggested a four or five week arbitration and invited the VC to meet in Dublin to finalise these agreements next Thursday, October 4.

The airline apologised to customers affected by the strike.

