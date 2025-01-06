Thousands without electricity and water as treacherous conditions reported on roads

40,000 Uisce Éireann customers are without water, while another 30,000 are said to be at risk of losing supply following 24hrs of snow, sleet and icy conditions.

Thousands more are without power, with significant electricity outages reported in Tipperary and Kilkenny. Restoration times are available on the Powercheck site.

Heavy snow hit the region yesterday, with a status yellow warning for low temperatures and ice still in place for the entire country until Thursday.

Many of the national roads and motorways have been cleared overnight, but extremely icy conditions have been reported on regional and local roads across the South East.

Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary are among the areas worst affected.

There is currently a Status Yellow Countrywide warning for Low Temperature/Ice, valid until Thursday 12pm Potential Impacts: • Hazardous travelling conditions

• Icy patches

• Travel disruption Please stay updated by checking warnings website and local advice. pic.twitter.com/HjOuTD02FT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 6, 2025

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to exercise extreme caution and is strongly advising against unnecessary travel.

They've issued the following advise for motorists:

· Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer.

· De-mist the inside of your windows thoroughly

· Manoeuvre gently, slow down and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

· Use dipped headlights when visibility is reduced. Use your fog lights if visibility drops below 100 metres. Turn fog lights off when visibility improves.

· Avoid harsh braking, steering and acceleration.

· Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

· Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

· When you slow down, use your brakes so that the brake lights will warn drivers behind you.

· Watch out for black ice especially in sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls.

· If in a slid

o Try not to panic or jam on brakes

o Steer gently into slide – if car is sliding to the right, steer to the right.

o A little steering will go a long way

· In advance of long journeys, people are advised to check weather/ road conditions along the route, as conditions may vary significantly.

· Ask yourself, is your journey essential?

· Allow extra time for your journey.

· Be prepared for Sun glare by having sunglasses within reach.

Services

Some children will get an extended Christmas break today, as many schools remain shut today.

They're in the counties worst affected by the cold weather - including Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Tipperary, Laois and Kildare.

The Department of Education says the decision to close a school is a matter for individual school management authorities around the country, as they are best placed to do this in light of local weather conditions, which vary in regions.

It says along with other Government departments, it will continue to carefully monitor developments with the weather and engage with key stakeholders.

Outpatient appointments at Tipperary University Hospital have been cancelled today and there may be disruptions to appointments in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The HSE says updates will be available regularly at https://www2.hse.ie/services/disruptions/.

