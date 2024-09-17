A new report shows there are three applications for every student bed on university campuses.

High construction costs means more accommodation isn't being built.

This report, entitled 'Funding the Future', found accommodation in universities was oversubscribed by 29,773 applications for the last academic year.

This means there were three applications for every one student bed.

Advertisement

Those who miss out are forced into the private market, putting pressure on the rental market as a whole.

More student accommodation is clearly needed, but it's estimated the cost of building a single en suite room in the greater Dublin area is over €200,000

Over 11,000 units within the student sector have received planning permission, but this hasn't been activated because of the costs involved.

Report by Stephanie Rohan

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.