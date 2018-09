Three men have been arrested after gardaí seized two firearms in Longford.

The first man, in his forties, was taken in for questioning after ammunition was found in a car when officers stopped it in the Drumlish area this morning.

In a follow-up search of a nearby house, a pistol and a machine gun were seized and two men in their 30s and 60s were arrested.

All three men are being held at Longford Garda station.

Searches are ongoing.

Digital Desk

