Three arrested in Wexford as woman cries for help from apartment window

Three people have been arrested following an incident earlier today in County Wexford.

Wexford town was busier than usual as GAA fans were preparing to make their way towards Chadwick's Wexford Park.

Customers of local businesses on the Crescent Quay and passers by were alerted at roughly 1 pm, as a woman anxiously shouted from an apartment complex that overlooks the quay.

The woman spoke in broken English and said there were two men and a woman trying to break into the apartment she was in and that one of them had a knife.

The woman from the apartment urgently asked the passers by for the contact number of the emergency services.

People gave the number of the emergency services to the woman in the window and were quite startled to see the woman in visible distress.

Gardaí promptly arrived at the Crescent Quay Carpark, where two men and a woman were arrested.

The three suspects are currently detained in Wexford Garda Station and were arrested for criminal damage.

Separately, emergency services also dealt with a fatal stabbing this week in County Wexford where a man in his 40s was stabbed to death in Enniscorthy.

When Beat spoke with Gardaí this afternoon they said the incident that occurred earlier today is currently under investigation.

When Beat spoke with Gardaí this afternoon they said the incident that occurred earlier today is currently under investigation.