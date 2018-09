Three arrested in Wexford on suspicion of money laundering

22 September 2018

Three people have been arrested in Wexford on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Two vehicles were stopped on the Clonard Road in Wexford town at approximately 10.45 this morning.

Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised crime Bureau sezied a substantial amount of cash.

Three men aged 29, 38 and 47 were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Wexford Garda Station.

