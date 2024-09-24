Play Button
Three counties under consideration to host Ploughing 2025

Odhrán Johnson
The 93rd Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois hosted a total of over 244,000 visitors across the three day celebration, an increase of 43,450 from last year.

Now that the competitions and events have all concluded the question on everyone's mind is where will the National Ploughing Championships 2025 be held next year?

Speaking to the Irish Independent, The National Ploughing Association's Anna Marie McHugh said they are "considering sites in three counties - all in Leinster".

"We’re working on options for 2025, with no venue confirmed yet. There’s a lot of landowners to consult, so it will take time.

"We are considering sites in three counties — all in Leinster."

Among the announcements at this year's Ploughing Championships was that two new Veterinary Medicine degree courses will be offered at SETU and ATU.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

