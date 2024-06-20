Play Button
Three men arrested in relation to demonstrations outside Taoiseach's house

Three men arrested in relation to demonstrations outside Taoiseach's house
Simon Harris, © PA Wire/PA Images
Gardaí investigating demonstrations outside Taoiseach Simon Harris' Wicklow home have arrested three men.

Gardaí in the Wexford/Wicklow Division, supported by the Special Detective Unit, arrested three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act, on Thursday morning.

Gardaí confirmed the arrests are part of ongoing investigations into the alleged harassment of an elected official. It is understood the arrests relate to demonstrations outside the Taoiseach's Wicklow home last Friday, and last month.

According to RTÉ, one man is being questioned about the demonstration on Friday, while two other men were arrested in relation to the incident last month.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

