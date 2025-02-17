Three men found guilty of murdering gunman Tristan Sherry

Three young men have been found guilty of murdering a gunman, who died after being disarmed and attacked following a shooting in a busy restaurant in Dublin.

Tristan Sherry was beaten and stabbed to death just minutes after opening fire in Browne’s Steakhouse, Blanchardstown, on Christmas Eve 2023.

Jason Hennessy Snr died in hospital after being shot by Tristan Sherry while having dinner in the restaurant with family and friends.

Mr Sherry was disarmed and attacked. He suffered traumatic head injuries and was stabbed 16 times.

Three men stood trial for his murder - Michael Andrecut, of Sheephill Ave, Blanchardstown; David Amah, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate; and Noah Musueni, of Corduff Park, Blanchardstown.

Each of them claimed they lost control after being provoked by the shooting of Mr. Hennessy, but the prosecution successfully rebutted their defence and they were convicted today of murder.

Three others, including Mr. Hennessy’s 21-year-old son, Brandon, were found guilty of violent disorder.

The court was satisfied that Brandon Hennessy wasn’t acting in self-defence when he assaulted Mr. Sherry as he lay unarmed and defenceless on the ground.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

