Three people arrested as over €390,000 cash seized by Gardaí

Three people have been arrested after over €390,000 in cash was been seized in Dublin and Portlaoise.

The first discovery of a large amount of money was made when gardaí stopped two cars in West Dublin on Friday evening.

Follow up searches in Dublin and Portlaoise led to further cash seizures.

Gardaí have arrested two men in their 40s and 60s and a woman in her 50s who are being held at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

Remarking upon the operation, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, Organised and Serious Crime stated

"I wish to thank all the officers involved in the operation which led to this significant seizure of cash. Seizing cash from organised criminal groups not only removes their ill-gotten gains but also deprives them of money they would have used to fund further criminal activity, which harms our communities.”

Investigations ongoing.

