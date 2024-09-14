Play Button
Three people charged following significant cannabis seizure in Kilkenny

Odhrán Johnson
A man in his thirties and two women, in their twenties and thirties, have been charged following the seizure of €181,000 worth of cannabis in the Kilkenny area.

This comes after an intelligence-led joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Carlow/Kilkenny District Drug Unit and Revenue's Customs Service seized approximately 9.06 kgs of herbal cannabis on Friday, 13 September 2024.

The three people charged were arrested by An Garda Síochána yesterday evening before being later charged.

They will appear before a special sitting of Carlow District Court this afternoon at 4:30 pm.

