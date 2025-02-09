Play Button
Three people injured in 'serious incident' in Dublin

Andrew Lowth
Three men have been taken to hospital for treatment, following what Gardai have described as a 'serious incident' in Dublin.

It happened in Stoneybatter at Oxmantown Road near the North Circular Road at around 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Three scenes have been sealed off in close proximity after the men were reportedly attacked with a knife.

Two men are being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries in hospital, one man is being treated with less serious injuries.

One of the victims is understood to have been attacked at their home on Niall Street.

Gardai have arrested a man in connection with the attacks, and he's being held at a station in the North City.

Officers say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Stoneybatter area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, who may have any video footage linked to this incident, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on (01) 6668200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

