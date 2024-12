Three south east counties will be under a low temperature warning from tonight.

Met Éireann has placed a Status Yellow warning for all of Munster, Kilkenny, Laois and the western coastal counties.

They're warning of minimum temperatures of -3 degrees or lower.

Severe frost is also expected.

The warning comes into effect from 8pm tonight, and expires at 11 am on Wednesday morning.

