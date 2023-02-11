Play Button
Three teenagers die after car entered water

Three teenagers die after car entered water
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Three teenagers have died after the car they were travelling in entered the River Corrib in Galway.

It happened in the early hours of this morning and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 2:40am this morning, Gardaí received reports that a car had entered the water at Menlo Pier. in Galway City.

Three men were taken from the River Corrib and brought to University Hospital Galway.

Two of them were pronounced dead, while the third was described as being in a critical condition.

However, Gardaí have now confirmed that the third man has also passed away.

They have been named locally as 16 year old John Keenan, 17 year old Wojcieck Panek and 19 year old Christopher Stokes.

The scene remains preserved this evening for a technical exam by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might have information as to what happened this morning to come forward.

