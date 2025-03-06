Three teens arrested as part of investigation targeting crime gang

Three teenagers have been arrested in south Dublin as part of an investigation targeting a crime gang involved in burglaries and thefts from cars.

Stolen car keys, balaclavas and iron bars were recovered in Ballinteer overnight.

A garda operation, carried out in the early hours of the morning, saw a car intercepted in south Dublin and three boys in their mid teens arrested.

They were detained in Ballinteer as part of ongoing investigations targeting a criminal group involved in opportunistic thefts from parked cars, burglary and related crimes.

A number of stolen car keys, wallets and bank cards were recovered from the vehicle, along with balaclavas, iron bars, torches and snoods.

The car had been reported stolen following a burglary in Greystones in recent days.

The teenagers are being held at a garda station in the capital.

Reporting by Tara Duggan

