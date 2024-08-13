Three units of the Fire Service attend large house fire in Wexford

Three Fire Brigade units have attended a large house fire in County Wexford.

The alarm was raised 11:10am this morning when a detached house on Green Street, located near Supervalu in Wexford Town, went abalze.

It is understood that the fire started in the attic and the road was cordoned off due to large plumes of smoke.

Two units of the Wexford Fire Service attended the scene while a third unit from Enniscorthy was tasked to tackle the fire.

The house is understood to be substantially damaged as a result.

The people inside the home evacuated, no injuries were reported and the road has since reopened.

