Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Three units of the Fire Service attend large house fire in Wexford

Three units of the Fire Service attend large house fire in Wexford
Fire Service, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Three Fire Brigade units have attended a large house fire in County Wexford.

The alarm was raised 11:10am this morning when a detached house on Green Street, located near Supervalu in Wexford Town, went abalze.

It is understood that the fire started in the attic and the road was cordoned off due to large plumes of smoke.

Two units of the Wexford Fire Service attended the scene while a third unit from Enniscorthy was tasked to tackle the fire.

Advertisement

The house is understood to be substantially damaged as a result.

The people inside the home evacuated, no injuries were reported and the road has since reopened.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Uncategorized 1

Club Focus Gala Night RSVP

 By Claire Rowe
Beat 2

Waterford's Lydia Des Dolles celebrates one year on Beat 102 103

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Young woman (20s) dies in three vehicle collision in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement