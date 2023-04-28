Thugs restrain driver and steal lorry in hijacking incident

Gardaí are investigating the hijacking of a lorry in Co Meath earlier this week.

A delivery of COVID-19 kits were stolen during the incident.

The driver of the lorry was parked in a layby on the N2 in Slane, Co Meath at around 11 o clock on Tuesday night when a number of people restrained him and took control of the truck.

The driver was threatened and driven from the location but later released with no injuries.

The lorry was recovered on Wednesday afternoon, but a delivery of COVID-19 testing kits was not present.

Appeal for witnesses

No arrests have been made, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They're looking for anyone with dash cam footage from the N2 between Collon and south of Slane or surrounding areas between 11pm and half 12 to make contact.

Officers are also asking for any wholesalers who have been approached to buy a large amount of COVID-19 test kits from an unofficial source to come forward.

