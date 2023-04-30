Thunderstorm warning issued for two South East counties

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for 15 counties across Ireland including two South East counties.

Carlow and Wexford are among the counties that have been issued with the status yellow warning. Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Cavan, and Monaghan are also included in the warning in the east of the country.

The weather advisory is between noon and 9 pm on Sunday. It's warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause disruption.

Some counties in Northern Ireland are also included in the warning, they are: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

Advertisement

The forecaster said that flooding of some homes and businesses was likely, and could lead to damage to buildings or structures.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,” it said, adding that delays to train services and loss of power were possible.

Advertisement