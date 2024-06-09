TikToker discovers one word that should never be said on cruiseships

Marc Sebastian is a TikToker who is documenting his life aboard Royal Caribbean's nine-month cruise from South America to Antarctica.

Viewers of his content have enjoyed him sharing some of the nuances of life on the boat, including the fact that it can cost 8 dollars to use an iron.

Like any holiday resort, there are rules that apply to all passengers on the cruise. Some of which might surprise you.

Some of the more obvious rules that you might expect include lights going and noise being kept down after 10pm.

However, Marc got himself in a bit of trouble recently when he innocently broke an unwritten rule of cruise ship life.

This lesson, he had to learn the hard way.

Apparently, the one thing you should never talk about whilst out at sea - is the Titanic.

Marc says "I brought up to an entire room of people having lunch that our ship is only 100 feet longer than the Titanic."

Marc was surprised by the reaction of both the staff and other passengers.

"When I tell you that, utensils dropped okay. Waiters gasped dead silent." he said.

After his comment, he was accosted and informed how rude he had been. The only retort he could offer afterwards was “Who knew that? I didn't.

By Paraic Fearon

