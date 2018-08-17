Time is up for housing activists occupying a home in Dublin’s north inner city.

The High Court has ordered them to leave the house on Summerhill Parade by 8am today.

They took over the building 10 days ago as part of a protest against the current homeless crisis.

However, the owners got an injunction yesterday against the occupation of the property and six other adjoining buildings.

The court heard that attempts to get the demonstrators to identify themselves have failed and it is unclear if they will obey this morning’s deadline.

Digital Desk

