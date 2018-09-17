Tipp Gardaí arrest unaccompanied learner driving under the influence of cannabis & alcohol

Tipp Gardaí arrest unaccompanied learner driving under the influence of cannabis & alcohol17 September 2018
A novice motorist has an appointment with a judge to make after falling foul of the law on Saturday night.
Cahir Gardaí stopped the motorist as part of a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint.
The motorist was driving unaccompanied on a learner permit with no ‘L’ plates displayed.
To add insult to injury, the motorist tested positive for cannabis and alcohol.
The driver was arrested with a court date to follow.
Cahir Gardaí conduct a MIT Checkpoint Saturday night & stop motorist on Learner permit unaccompanied with no L plates. Tested Positive for Cannabis and Alcohol. Arrested and court to follow #Arrivealive pic.twitter.com/JV5cagcgDl
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 17, 2018