Tipp Gardaí arrest unaccompanied learner driving under the influence of cannabis & alcohol

17 September 2018

A novice motorist has an appointment with a judge to make after falling foul of the law on Saturday night.

Cahir Gardaí stopped the motorist as part of a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint.

The motorist was driving unaccompanied on a learner permit with no ‘L’ plates displayed.

To add insult to injury, the motorist tested positive for cannabis and alcohol.

The driver was arrested with a court date to follow.

Cahir Gardaí conduct a MIT Checkpoint Saturday night & stop motorist on Learner permit unaccompanied with no L plates. Tested Positive for Cannabis and Alcohol. Arrested and court to follow #Arrivealive pic.twitter.com/JV5cagcgDl — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 17, 2018

