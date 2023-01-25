Tipp woman at centre of Mr Moonlight trial remanded on bail over fatal road crash

A Tipperary woman at the centre of the Mr Moonlight 'love triangle' murder trial has been remanded on continuing bail charged in connection with a road crash that killed a motorcyclist.

56-year-old Mary Lowry, with an address at Green Road, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, was not present at Nenagh District Court today.

Mary Lowry is charged with one count of careless driving causing the death of Patrick Connolly, who was in 50s, and from Tipperary.

It’s reported Mr Connolly was taking part in a charity bike outing at the time of the alleged collision.

Mary Lowry is accused of driving without due care and attention, on the N24 at Springhouse in Bansha, County Tipperary, on the 28th of December 2021

Mr Connolly died from his injuries in hospital a number of days after the collision.

Garda Sergeant Cathal Godfrey from Tipperary Garda Station, told today's brief hearing before Nenagh District Court, that the state’s Book of Evidence was not yet completed.

Ms Lowry’s solicitor, Colin Morrisey, consented to a four-week adjournment to allow the completion of the book.

Mary Lowry has yet to indicate a plea.

If convicted she faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and/or a fine not exceeding 10,000 euro.

The judge granted a month-long adjournment and remanded Ms Lowry on continuing bail, to appear in court again on February 22nd.

Mr. Moonlight

Quirke (51), from Breanshamore, is serving a life sentence after being found guilty in 2019 of murdering the father of two, known as ‘Mr Moonlight’, at Fawnagowan in Co Tipperary.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted him by a majority verdict of 10:2 after a 71-day trial.

He had denied murdering Mr Ryan (52), a part-time DJ going by the name ‘Mr Moonlight’, who went missing on June 3rd, 2011, after leaving his partner Mary Lowry’s house early that morning.

His body was found nearly two years later in an underground run-off tank on a farm owned by Ms Lowry, which had been leased by Quirke.

It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry.

It contended that he subsequently “staged” the discovery of Mr Ryan’s body after she tried to terminate his lease.