Tipperary and Waterford among counties issued status yellow weather warning

A person shelters from the rain on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles, © AP/Press Association Images
Seven counties in the southwest will be covered by an alert for rain overnight ahead of a few days of unsettled weather.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning for Munster and Galway, lasting from 3am to 3pm on Tuesday.

"Spells of rain overnight and on Tuesday will be heavy at times leading to spot flooding," the forecaster said.

For the remainder of the week, a spell of low pressure is expected to bring unsettled weather with wind and frequent showers.

Highest daytime temperatures will stay in the region of 5-9 degrees, while there will be a possibility of thunderstorms and hail in western areas on Thursday.

 

