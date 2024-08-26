Tipperary campaigner Cara Darmody meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris

Tipperary Campaigner Cara Darmody is meeting with the Taoiseach Simon Harris today to discuss improving autism supports in Ireland.

The 13-year-old from Ardfinnan made history by becoming the youngest person to sit a Junior Cert Maths paper at the age of 11 in 2022.

She also sat the Leaving Cert Maths paper last year to raise awareness on supports needed for people with Autism.

Today, she is meeting with the Taoiseach to discuss the need for more supports for individuals nationwide after staging weekly solo protests outside Government buildings.

Advertisement

Government Buildings Solo Protests

In June, Cara said that she would protest every week until the General Election is held.

She has two brothers with autism and said that she would continue to protest for the services in this country that are severely lacking.

"The previous two Taoiseachs promised me that they would make change for austism assessments and services but that did not happen. They did not comply with their promise."

Advertisement

She said that she is committed to protesting every week to improve the services for people with autism in Ireland.

"Now, I am going to come up here because I cannot rely on the adults in the room any longer to make change. I will protest outside Leinster House and the Taoiseach's department once a week, every single week until the next General Election."

Fore more information, check out her social media page on Facebook titled 'Inspiration by Cara Damrody'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.