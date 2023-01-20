Play Button
Play Button
News

Tipperary farmer convicted and fined for killing swans

Tipperary farmer convicted and fined for killing swans
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Tipperary farmer has been convicted and fined for the killing of two swans on his land in Tipperary on March 21st, 2021.

Thomas Hogan of Borrisokane was before the judge at Nenagh District Court on January 5th, 2023, in relation to an incident where he shot and killed two mute swans.

The case had previously been in court last June, when Mr Hogan pleaded guilty to breaching Section 22 of the Wildlife Act.

In a statement from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, they said the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) assisted An Garda Síochána in the investigation and prosecution.

Advertisement

"Sgt Regina McCarthy outlined the facts of the case with the NPWS Conservation Ranger, explaining the legal options that would have been available to Mr Hogan to address the issue of flocks of swans grazing his farmland," stated the Department.

Judge King convicted and fined Mr Hogan €500 per swan and gave him 6 months to pay.

All birds in Ireland are protected under the Wildlife Acts 1976 to 2018.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Britney Spears has changed her name

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Inquest told of savage dog attack that lead to death of baby girl in Waterford

 By Beat News
News 3

Kilkenny councillor left 'terrified' after home and van damaged in attack

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement