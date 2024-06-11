Play Button
Tipperary father killed in incident in Western Australia

Tipperary father killed in incident in Western Australia
Kevin Ivers
Beat News
Tributes are being paid after a father of two from Co Tipperary who died in Australia at the weekend.

Kevin Ivers, of Pearse Park, Golden, Co Tipperary, ran Golden Plant Hire in Gingin, Perth, Western Australia.

He died on Sunday following an incident in Perth.

Mr Ivers is survived by his fiancée Rhyllie, sons Sonny and Banjo, parents Richie and Ann, brothers Paddy and David, sisters Donna and Aoife.

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, and "all proceeds donated will help the family travel to Australia and support the family during this very difficult time".

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is ready to provide consular assistance.

By Sarah Slater

