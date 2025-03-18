Play Button
Tipperary Gardaí investigating number of incidents of criminal damage

Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage that occurred overnight.

The incidents between midnight last night and 9am this morning.

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage in which two units from Clonmel and Cahir Fire stations were deployed three times to the same address.

The first incident took place at 12:45am by request of An Garda Síochána.

The second incident, at the same address, involved a bungalow, a car and a caravan in which all fires were extinguished.

The third and final call out was in response to a bungalow roof on fire.

All three took place in Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary. No injuries have been reported at this time and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

