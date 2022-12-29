Tipperary Gardaí renew appeal for teenager who has been missing for over two weeks

An appeal has been re-issued by Gardaí, urging the public to help them in their search for a missing teenager in North Tipperary.

17-year-old Victor Costa, was last seen in Nenagh town, on the evening of Wednesday the 14th of December.

He's also been known to often be in the Waterford City area.

Victor's described as being 5 foot nine, of medium build with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, with black trousers, a white hoody and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.