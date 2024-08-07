Tipperary in 'total shock' after murder of 89-year-old Josephine 'Joan' Ray

A Tipperary town is said to be in total shock after the murder of an elderly woman over the weekend.

Josephine Ray, also known locally as Joan, was found dead in her home at St Joseph Park in Nenagh on Sunday August 4th.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem exam was carried out.

A murder investigation was launched yesterday.

Advertisement

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Ryan O'Meara says the community is struggling to come to terms with the news.

"There is a very dark cloud hanging over Nenagh, especially as the news is filtering out into the community.

"She was a very well known lady. She was really well respected and liked in the town and really she was known by all.

"There is just utter shock that something like this could happen in our town".

Advertisement

Investigators believe the 89-year-old woman who was murdered in Co. Tipperary may have been attacked by someone known to her.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation yesterday and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Mid-West journalist David Raleigh says there is one strong line of inquiry in the investigation.

"A reliable garda source has told me that investigators are satisfied that there was no visible sign of a break in at Joan Ray's home.

Advertisement

"A number of lines of inquiry are being followed, they say, including one possible theory that Joan Ray may have known her killer.

"A reliable source, however, did tell me that gardaí do not believe that any weapon was used."

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Ryan O'Meara says Joan's murder has unsettled people in the area.

"There is a constant feeling in towns in rural Ireland, as well as in towns like Nenagh, around safety for both woman and elderly people and ensuring that we have the resources within the gardaí to make sure that the people feel safe, particularly in their own home.

"I'm sure it will be scary for a lot of elderly people in the area to hear news like this."

Garda Appeal

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been established at Nenagh Garda Station. A Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to support the family of the deceased woman.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the St Joseph’s Park area of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, between 8pm on Saturday 3rd August 2024, and mid-day on Sunday 4th August 2024.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.