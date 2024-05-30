Tipperary properties raided as part of investigation into Limerick gang

Gardaí have seized 27 vehicles have been seized in five counties, including Tipperary, as part of raids targeting a Limerick criminal gang.

They were among number of properties across the country have been raided by the Garda Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) as part of an investigation into suspected criminality and money laundering linked to Limerick criminals.

Over 150 Gardaí gathered at various locations at dawn, in an operation led by CAB, and supported by armed officers attached to the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Armed Support Unit (ASU), as well as uniformed members and detectives attached to local Garda Divisions.

The massive Garda contingent swooped on addresses in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, and Mayo in the early morning raids.

Advertisement

Gardai recovered drugs and over €200,000 in cash, and arrested one male on suspicion of possession of cocaine, a reliable garda source said.

The male was being held for questioning at a garda station in Limerick.

Homes, businesses, and professional offices were searched as part of the probe.

A number of car sales businesses were also searched in the operation, and Gardaí seized 27 high-powered vehicles.

Advertisement

Gardaí also seized expensive watches and were targeting other assets they suspected were linked to the proceeds of crime.

A garda source said CAB were examining the assets of a number of individuals, which included high-powered road vehicles and sea vessels, including jet skies and a yacht.

Advertisement

150 Gardaí and colleagues in the Criminal Assets Bureau carried out extensive searches today in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin and Mayo. Here’s a sneak peak of today's haul. #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/IY7UKcQRro — Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 30, 2024

By David Raleigh

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.