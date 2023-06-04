Tipperary woman races to second place in VHI Women's Mini Marathon

Over 20,000 women and girls took to the streets of Dublin on Sunday to take part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

This was the 41st year of the event, which since its inception has raised over €226 million for charities in Ireland.

The race was won by Nakita Burke from Letterkenny AC in a time of 34:27. Courtney McGuire from Clonmel AC, Tipperary was second across the finish line in 34:33, and Teresa Doherty from Finn Valley AC placed third in 34:58.

Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell, Galway won the Elite Wheelchair Category in a time of 26:59.

Women from all over the country took part in the race, with many taking part to support and fundraise for charitable causes. This year’s event included women aged from 14 to 93.

David O’Leary, General Manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon congratulated participants, adding: “There’s no other event like the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon; the sense of celebration and camaraderie, the emotion, the laughter and the fun atmosphere all make the day so special. We’re proud to be able to produce an event which means so much to all women.”

Written by Michael Bolton with photo credit to Clonmel AC via Facebook

