Tipperary woman who died in Carlow collision named locally

The Tipperary woman who died in a County Carlow collision has been named locally as Denise O'Meara.

The young woman in her 30s died in a two vehicle road traffic collision on Monday evening in Ballintrane.

The collision, involving a van and a car, occurred on the N80.

Two men were also treated for serious injuries following the incident.

Sadly, Denise O'Meara, aged 34, was treated by emergency services at the scene but passed away from her injuries.

She will be missed by her parents Denis and Maura, her brother and two sisters, her partner Calum, and her extended family and friends.

The funeral service for Denise O'Meara will take place at St.Mary's Church, Portroe, Tipperary on Saturday at 12noon.

The service will be followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard, Castlelough.

An online book of condolence is now open to the public.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 915 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

