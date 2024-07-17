Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Tipperary woman who died in Carlow collision named locally

Tipperary woman who died in Carlow collision named locally
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Tipperary woman who died in a County Carlow collision has been named locally as Denise O'Meara.

The young woman in her 30s died in a two vehicle road traffic collision on Monday evening in Ballintrane.

The collision, involving a van and a car, occurred on the N80.

Two men were also treated for serious injuries following the incident.

Advertisement

Sadly, Denise O'Meara, aged 34, was treated by emergency services at the scene but passed away from her injuries.

She will be missed by her parents Denis and Maura, her brother and two sisters, her partner Calum, and her extended family and friends.

The funeral service for Denise O'Meara will take place at St.Mary's Church, Portroe, Tipperary on Saturday at 12noon.

The service will be followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard, Castlelough.

Advertisement

An online book of condolence is now open to the public.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 915 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

14 secondary school children in Japan hospitalised after eating 'super spicy' crisps

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 2

New arcade, bowling and karaoke experience to open in Ireland

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Taylor Swift enjoyed 'low key' visit to Achill Island during Irish stay

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement