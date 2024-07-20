Tipperary woman who died in Carlow collision to be laid to rest today

A Tipperary woman who died following a collision between a car and van along a notorious road blackspot on the N80 in Carlow on Monday night is to be laid to rest today.

Denise O’Meara (33) from Portroe, Nenagh, Co Tipperary was driving an Audi A4 car which was involved in the incident that occurred along the N80 in the townland of Ballintrane, Ballon, Co Carlow at 6.51pm.

The two men from Co Wexford who were travelling in the Mercedes van were airlifted to two hospitals in Dublin in a serious condition.

Ms O’Meara was treated by emergency services at the scene, but passed away from her injuries.

The two men, one aged 34, is in a stable condition in the Mater Hospital and the other aged 45 was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains.

The N80 is the main vehicular artery between the M9 Motorway and Rosslare Euro Port.

Ms O’Meara is survived by her parents Denis and Maura, sisters Caitiriona and Eimear, brother Declan and her partner Calum.

Her Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary’s Church Portroe at midday today (Saturday 20th July) followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard, Castlelough, Co Tipperary.

Garda Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow Garda Station is appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Supt Farrell explained that he and his team of gardaí are focusing on members of the public who may have been using “this part of the roadway around the time of collision between 6.15pm and 7pm”.

He continued: “Motorists may have been travelling towards Carlow or Ballon at the time and might have noticed either vehicle, a White Audi A4 171D or indeed the White Mercedes Vito Van, 172WX.

“They might have dashcam footage, or could have seen either vehicle pass while travelling. If anyone has information to support our garda investigation, please contact Tullow Garda Station on 059-9151222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

By Sarah Slater & Beat News

