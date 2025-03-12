Today marks five years since Covid-19 lockdown

Today marks five years since the then Taoiseach announced the country was going into lockdown because of COVID-19.

Speaking from Washington, Leo Varadkar addressed the nation saying ''I need to speak to you about coronavirus''.

Schools closed, social distancing began and people started working from home.

Waterford Sinn Fein TD and the party spokesperson for Health David Cullinane says families are still looking for answers and feel the Government's planned review isn't enough.

"Many groups including Care Champions and others have rightly criticised the government for not putting in place a proper inquiry.

"People won't be obliged even to give testimony to it - so for those reasons I'm not sure it's going to be as effective as it should have been or could have been," Deputy Cullinane said.

