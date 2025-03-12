Play Button
News

Today marks five years since Covid-19 lockdown

Today marks five years since Covid-19 lockdown
A man showing his arm with a bandage after receiving a vaccine. Picture by: Oleg Elkov / Alamy Stock Photo
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Today marks five years since the then Taoiseach announced the country was going into lockdown because of COVID-19.

Speaking from Washington, Leo Varadkar addressed the nation saying ''I need to speak to you about coronavirus''.

Schools closed, social distancing began and people started working from home.

Waterford Sinn Fein TD and the party spokesperson for Health David Cullinane says families are still looking for answers and feel the Government's planned review isn't enough.

Advertisement

"Many groups including Care Champions and others have rightly criticised the government for not putting in place a proper inquiry.

"People won't be obliged even to give testimony to it - so for those reasons I'm not sure it's going to be as effective as it should have been or could have been," Deputy Cullinane said.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepts 30-day ceasefire proposal

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

New dinosaur attraction opens at Dublin Zoo

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

Willie Mullins trained Kopek Des Bordes wins Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement