Today marks World Radio Day, the theme of today’s global event is Radio and Peace.

Globally, over 3 billion people listen to the radio each day.

Last week, Ireland’s radio results were released which confirmed Beat 102-103 continues to market lead and now has 159,000 adults listening to the station each week.

World Radio Day is celebrated every year on February 13 all around the world and at a global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium.