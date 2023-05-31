Toddler dies after being 'accidentally' locked in hot car during mother's 9-hour hospital shift

A one-year-old toddler has died after they were accidentally left inside a hot car at a hospital car park by their foster mother.

The tragic incident occurred outside The Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, close to Seattle in Washington State, USA.

While the outside temperate was in the low 20s throughout the day, it is believed that the heat inside the car stood at a stifling 38 degrees Celsius.

It is understood that the mother had forgotten the toddler was inside the car after she had become distracted.

After completing her 9-hour-long shift at 17:00, the mother left the hospital only to find the toddler inside her vehicle.

She then proceeded to rush back into the hospital where medics failed to revive the toddler.

Puyallup Police Department captain Don Bourbon has informed press that interviews with both the mother and hospital staff are ongoing.

“This is a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family and everyone who was affected by this,” said Captain Bourbon.

"I just want the public to know that during this time of year when it starts getting warmer, just be mindful of temperatures ... and the safety of our families.”

No arrests have been made at the time of writing.

