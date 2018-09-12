Tony McGregor will be handing out free DART tickets to commuters’ at Dublin’s Connolly Station next week.

The father of Conor McGregor will also be teaming the tickets up with Lucozade zero as part of a new campaign on September 21.

You may remember back in July, A GoFundMe page was set up to help Tony get a leap card after he shared a video of him ranting about the amount of change he got from a DART ticket machine.

The Lucan native used a “crisp” €20 note to pay his fare, from Lansdowne Road to Dun Laoghaire, and was not too ‘plussed’ to receive the €17.30 back in “coinage” as it does not fit into his “slim-fit Hugo Boss” suit.

Conor McGregor’s Dad complaining about coinage. I have questions. pic.twitter.com/mt7PeXt9qE — Michael Lennon (@Nick_Vanhelsing) July 22, 2018

Speaking about the event, Tony McGregor said:

“I know better than anyone the irritation caused by having too much coinage. I mean, where are you even supposed to put it? We don’t have to compromise on taste when we drink a can of Lucozade Zero, so why should we compromise on irritations like too much coinage?”

Tickets will be valid for one day and give passengers the opportunity to take one free DART journey.

The Lucozade ambassador will also be offering a ‘cash for coins’ service, which provides notes in exchange for the equivalent in loose change, for those passers-by who are not availing of a train service.

