Clubbing days are over: Wexford Nightclub to close its doors after 30 years in business

One of the South East's biggest nightclubs is set to close its doors for the last time.

The Stores in the heart of Wexford Town has been an institution in the county since it first opened in the 1980s.

It is the second such blow to the night time culture in the region following the news of Langton's in Kilkenny in September.

Management of club in Kilkenny City say it may return as an ‘irregular service’ for special events in the future, however, the regular weekly service of the nightclub came to end.

The closure of Centenary Stores in Wexford is a shock to locals. There are now less than 100 nightclubs operating in the country.

In 24 years, there has been a sharp decline in nighctlubs in Ireland with 84% closing down since the year 2000.

The closure of The Stores nightclub is among many to take place in Ireland and Liam Sinnott from Wexford Vintners' Federation says there are a number of factors leading to the decline in the late night economy.

"We've lost a few now and unfortunately, that has been the nature of the hospitality industry for a while now.

"Things are in decline, things are getting tough. It's another blow to the town from an entertainment side of it for an institution that was built up over the years.

"Covid changed the landscape on the late night scene as well but there are other factors. The cost factors of the late licenses and late bar extensions on top of wage increases and insurance."

It's the end of an era as people in Wexford as people have been sharing their memories online with some describing the closure as 'heartbreaking' for locals and those who enjoyed its services on Wexford's scenic quayfront.

One person wrote: "My favourite pub for its drinks foods and lot good memories too" while another said: "So many great memories, such a shame."

It's not yet known what is to be done with the property on Charlotte Street.

