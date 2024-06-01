Traffic plan for Tipp Offaly u20 All Ireland in Nowlan Park

Gardaí are advising people to plan their route ahead of the Under 20 All Ireland final this evening.
26,000 spectators will descend on Nowlan Park this evening for the clash with Tipperary and Offaly.
Throw-in for the sold out match is at a 7:15pm.
Speaking to Beat News, Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford, Paul Donohue tells us his advice for fans travelling from Tipperary.
Anyone coming from North Tipp will be coming in the Freshford road and people are to follow the signs in the Castlcomer area.
We have signs there directing everyone to the car parking facilities around UPMC Nowlan Park and we will be asking people to follow the signs and park in the parking provided.
For people from South Tipperary they will be travelling up the Clonmel Road in through Callan and we would ask them to follow the signs when they come to Kilkenny.
We would be asking people from South Tipperary area to park in St Kieran's College.
The Tipperary team to play Offaly in the u20 All Ireland in Nowlan Park:
|1 (GK)
|Eoin Horgan
|Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
|2
|Chris O'Donnell
|Ballylooby Castlegrace
|3
|Aaron O Halloran
|Carrick Swan
|4
|Podge O Dwyer
|Killenaule
|5
|Mason Cawley
|Nenagh Eire Og
|6
|Ben Currivan
|Golden Kilfeacle
|7
|Jack Collins
|Ballina
|8
|Sam O Farrell
|Nenagh Eire Og
|9
|Adam Daly
|Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
|10
|Cathal English
|Fr. Sheehys
|11
|Conor Martin
|Cappawhite
|12
|Ciarán Foley
|Borrisokane
|13
|Darragh McCarthy
|Toomevara
|14
|Oisin O Donoghue
|Cashel King Cormacs
|15
|Senan Butler
|Kilsheelan Kilcash
|
16
|Harry Loughnane
|Roscrea
|17
|Ronan Connolly
|Cashel King Cormacs
|18
|Damien Corbett
|Gortnahoe Glengoole
|19
|Eoin Craddock
|Holycross Ballycahill
|20
|Joe Egan
|Moycarkey Borris
|21
|Conor Gleeson
|Gortnahoe Glengoole
|22
|Jamie Ormond
|JK Brackens
|23
|Jack O'Callaghan
|Portroe
|24
|Sam Rowan
|CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.