Traffic plan for Tipp Offaly u20 All Ireland in Nowlan Park

Gardaí are advising people to plan their route ahead of the Under 20 All Ireland final this evening.

26,000 spectators will descend on Nowlan Park this evening for the clash with Tipperary and Offaly.

Throw-in for the sold out match is at a 7:15pm.

Speaking to Beat News, Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford, Paul Donohue tells us his advice for fans travelling from Tipperary.

Anyone coming from North Tipp will be coming in the Freshford road and people are to follow the signs in the Castlcomer area. We have signs there directing everyone to the car parking facilities around UPMC Nowlan Park and we will be asking people to follow the signs and park in the parking provided. For people from South Tipperary they will be travelling up the Clonmel Road in through Callan and we would ask them to follow the signs when they come to Kilkenny. We would be asking people from South Tipperary area to park in St Kieran's College.

The Tipperary team to play Offaly in the u20 All Ireland in Nowlan Park:

1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2 Chris O'Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace 3 Aaron O Halloran Carrick Swan 4 Podge O Dwyer Killenaule 5 Mason Cawley Nenagh Eire Og 6 Ben Currivan Golden Kilfeacle 7 Jack Collins Ballina 8 Sam O Farrell Nenagh Eire Og 9 Adam Daly Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 10 Cathal English Fr. Sheehys 11 Conor Martin Cappawhite 12 Ciarán Foley Borrisokane 13 Darragh McCarthy Toomevara 14 Oisin O Donoghue Cashel King Cormacs 15 Senan Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash 16 Harry Loughnane Roscrea 17 Ronan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs 18 Damien Corbett Gortnahoe Glengoole 19 Eoin Craddock Holycross Ballycahill 20 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris 21 Conor Gleeson Gortnahoe Glengoole 22 Jamie Ormond JK Brackens 23 Jack O'Callaghan Portroe 24 Sam Rowan CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

