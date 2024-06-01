Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Traffic plan for Tipp Offaly u20 All Ireland in Nowlan Park

Traffic plan for Tipp Offaly u20 All Ireland in Nowlan Park
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are advising people to plan their route ahead of the Under 20 All Ireland final this evening.

26,000 spectators will descend on Nowlan Park this evening for the clash with Tipperary and Offaly.

Throw-in for the sold out match is at a 7:15pm.

Speaking to Beat News, Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford, Paul Donohue tells us his advice for fans travelling from Tipperary.

Advertisement

Anyone coming from North Tipp will be coming in the Freshford road and people are to follow the signs in the Castlcomer area.

We have signs there directing everyone to the car parking facilities around UPMC Nowlan Park and we will be asking people to follow the signs and park in the parking provided.

For people from South Tipperary they will be travelling up the Clonmel Road in through Callan and we would ask them to follow the signs when they come to Kilkenny.

We would be asking people from South Tipperary area to park in St Kieran's College.

Advertisement

The Tipperary team to play Offaly in the u20 All Ireland in Nowlan Park:

1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
2 Chris O'Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace
3 Aaron O Halloran Carrick Swan
4 Podge O Dwyer Killenaule
5 Mason Cawley Nenagh Eire Og
6 Ben Currivan Golden Kilfeacle
7 Jack Collins Ballina
8 Sam O Farrell Nenagh Eire Og
9 Adam Daly Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
10 Cathal English Fr. Sheehys
11 Conor Martin Cappawhite
12 Ciarán Foley Borrisokane
13 Darragh McCarthy Toomevara
14 Oisin O Donoghue Cashel King Cormacs
15 Senan Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash
16
 Harry Loughnane Roscrea
17 Ronan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs
18 Damien Corbett Gortnahoe Glengoole
19 Eoin Craddock Holycross Ballycahill
20 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris
21 Conor Gleeson Gortnahoe Glengoole
22 Jamie Ormond JK Brackens
23 Jack O'Callaghan Portroe
24 Sam Rowan CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Republic of Ireland swept aside by Sweden in Euro 2025 qualifier

 By Beat News
News 2

Beach strollers and wheelchairs available free of charge in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Opposition TDs urge removal of Israeli flag from Leinster House

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement