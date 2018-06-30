Thousands are set to attend the annual Dublin Pride Parade today.

There are two road closures ahead of the parade this afternoon.

St Stephen’s Green South will be closed from 10am to 6pm, with traffic approaching from Lower Leeson Street diverted via Earlsfort Terrace, Hatch St Upper and Harcourt Street.

Across the city, Haymarket in Smithfield will be closed between 6am and 10pm.

In both cases, pedestrian and local access will be maintained.

The parade starts at Stephen’s Green south at 2pm, travelling through the Liberties and across the Liffey – along Cuffe Street, Kevin Street, Patrick Street, Nicolas Street, High Street, Bridge Street, and North King Street before finishing at Smithfield Square.

Awesome themed route of @DublinPride tomorrow on Google Maps! pic.twitter.com/AilWWpCssz — Scott Helme (@Scott_Helme) June 29, 2018

There are a number of Dublin Bus diversions between 2pm and 6pm and these are posted on their website.

AA Roadwatch has also posted a handy video online with route information for getting across the city.

Are you planning to stride with Pride tomorrow? 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Here’s everything you need to know! #DublinPride https://t.co/YIYPVSosZj pic.twitter.com/AK0cZnxAEV — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018

Gardai are advising that the parade is an alcohol and drug-free event; with only small bags, no larger than A5, allowed into Stephen’s Green South and Smithfield Square.

Similar restrictions may also apply at other Pride venues.

Government Buildings have also swapped their green, white and gold colours for a rainbow and are being illuminated in the Pride Colours to celebrate the event.

– Digital Desk

