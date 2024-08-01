Traffic Management Plan for Wexford Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann

An Garda Síochána have published their traffic management plans for Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann in Wexford.

The event will commence on Sunday the 4th of August 2024 and will run over a total of 8 days until Monday the 12th of August 2024.

Over half a million visitors are expected to descend on Wexford Town over the duration of the Fleadh Cheoil.

An Garda Síochána have released their traffic management plan (TMP) to ensure the safe and efficient movement of vehicle and pedestrians during the event.

It outlines crucial strategies for mitigating traffic congestion, providing clear travel routes and ensuring emergency access.

Gardaí say that the plan is essential for maintaining order and safety, contributing to the smooth execution of the event.

The Traffic Management Plan has been prepared in consultation with Wexford County Council (including Fire Services), HSE (Ambulance Services and Wexford General Hospital), Fleadh Executive Committee and other Statutory Agencies.

With the closure of many town centre streets and a significant increase in traffic in the greater Wexford town area, Gardaí say it is critical that the main thoroughfares through the town are kept clear at all times and that optimum use is made of these streets.

The following traffic types will be facilitated during the Fleadh:

Through traffic – to be accommodated along the outer orbital route where possible. In this regard it is of utmost importance that the outer orbital route is used to maximum capacity.

Local traffic – those travelling to shops / businesses in and around Wexford Town area.

Fleadh Traffic – to be diverted to and accommodated in designated Fleadh car parks where possible.

Emergency Routes - a number of Garda Traffic Motorcyclists will be designated to specific routes, including key routes to and from the Regional Hospital, to ensure that no obstructions take place and to act when and where necessary to alleviate traffic congestion. Particular attention will be paid to emergency routes to ensure that they remain clear at all times.

Yellow Route

Traffic travelling from Dublin/Northern Route (*N80)

Traffic travelling from Dublin/M50 will travel southbound to the M11, merging with the N11 at Junction 17, signposted Southbound/Wexford N11.

Traffic will continue on the M11 to Scurlocksbush Roundabout, signposted Wexford/Rosslare N11.

Traffic will enter the roundabout and take the first exit and continue towards Oilgate Village.

Traffic will continue on the N11 through Oilgate Village to Wexford.

(*Traffic travelling on the N80 will join the Yellow Route at Oilgate Village.)

Parking: Patrons on the Yellow Route will follow the Yellow Route Signage directing them to the designated Yellow Park and Ride areas.

Blue Route

Local traffic travelling from Gorey

Traffic travelling from Gorey will travel on the R741 to Castlebridge.

Traffic will continue through Castlebridge on the R741 and follow the signposts for Wexford.

Parking:Patrons on the Blue Route will follow the Blue Route Signage directing them to the Blue Route Park and Rideareas.

Please Note: Wexford Bridge is closed to vehicular traffic from 10am to 4am daily.

Brown Route

Traffic travelling from Passage East/Duncannon

Traffic travelling from Passage East/Duncannon will travel on the R733 to Wellingtonbridge.

Traffic will continue through Wellingtonbridge on the R733, signposted Wexford.

Traffic will continue on the R733 to the Duncannon Road Roundabout.

Traffic will enter the roundabout and take the first exit, signposted Waterford/Dublin.

Parking:Patrons on the Brown Route will follow the Brown Route Signage directing them to the designated Brown Park and Ride areas.

*Please Note: Brown Route Park and Ride Facilities for Sunday 4th and Monday 5th August 2024 Only

Traffic travelling on the Brown Route will enter the Duncannon Road Roundabout and will take the third exit, signposted Rosslare.

Traffic will continue to the Rosslare Road Roundabout and take the first exit, signposted Wexford R730. This will take patrons to the Orange Route Park and Ride areas.

Parking:Patrons on the Brown/Orange Route will follow the Orange Route Signage directing them to the designated Orange Park and Ride areas.

Orange Route

Traffic travelling from Rosslare

Traffic travelling from Rosslare will travel on the N25 signposted Wexford.

Traffic will continue on the N25 to the Rosslare Road Roundabout.

Traffic will enter the roundabout and take the second exit, signposted Wexford R730.

Parking: Patrons on the Orange Route will follow the Orange Route Signage directing them to the designated Orange Park and Ride areas.

Purple Route

Traffic travelling from Limerick/Waterford/Cork

Traffic travelling from Limerick/Waterford will travel on the N25 following signposts for Wexford/Rosslare/New Ross.

Traffic will continue to the Glenmore Roundabout signposted Wexford/Rosslare N25.

Traffic will enter the roundabout and take the third exit onto the New Ross Bypass N25, signposted Wexford/Rosslare.

Traffic will continue across the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge and continue on the N25, signposted Wexford/Rosslare.

Traffic will continue to the Ballymacar Roundabout signposted Wexford/Rosslare N25.

Traffic will enter the roundabout and take the third exit onto the N25 signposted Wexford/Rosslare.

Traffic will continue on the N25 towards Barntown, Wexford.

(*Please Note: additional parking on designated dates as outlined below).

Parking:Patrons on the Purple Route will follow the Purple Route Signage directing them to the designated Purple Park and Ride Areas.

Please Note: *Additional Park and Ride Facilities will be available at Wexford Racecourse and patrons on the Purple Route will be directed to this area on Sunday 4th, Monday 5th, Tuesday 6th and on additional occasions when capacity allows as follows:

Patrons will be directed to the New Ross Road Roundabout and will follow the Purple Route Signage directing them to the designated Purple Park and Ride Area.

Park and Ride Facilities

There are numerous car parks in place on the outskirts of Wexford Town with free shuttle buses operating to the town centre. When parking in these car parks please take note of where you have parked and the colour of your car park.

A regular shuttle bus service will operate from each park and ride car park transporting patrons directly to and from Redmond Square, Wexford Town from Sunday 4th of August to Sunday 11th of August. Patrons are encouraged to utilise the park and ride facilities as there will be no parking available in Wexford Town.

Electric Car Charging

There will not be electric car charging facilities in the park and ride car parks for the event.

Street Closures & Access

Road Closures within Wexford Town will be in place from Sunday 4th of August 2024 to Sunday 11th August 2024. Parking is limited to permit parking only.

Campsite

An official campsite has been established at Wexford Rugby Club & Park Charman GAA Grounds.

The campsite is situated on the R730.

The campsite is serviced by a regular shuttle bus service throughout the Fleadh Cheoil event and transport patrons directly to and from Redmond Square, Wexford Town. Patrons may also choose to walk from the campsite to Redmond Square, taking approximately 20 minutes.

Taxi Pick Up

There will be a designated Taxi pick up point on Spawell Road, Wexford Town.

Additional Information

Public transport is available to transport patrons to and from the event. Please check relevant schedules in advance.

Note the colour of your park and ride facility in order to find it easily on your return.

Follow the directional signage for your specific route to the designated park and ride facility.

Please display your vehicle pass/permit clearly on your windscreen to avoid delays.

Allow additional time driving to the event due to the increase in traffic volumes.

Traffic updates will be available on Garda social media channels, @aaroadwatch, Fleadh Cheoil and Wexford County Council social media sites.

Location of the Fleadh Cheoil

155km from Dublin

176km from Cork

178km from Limerick

320km from Belfast

20km from Rosslare

Be Aware

Please expect traffic delays if travelling by private vehicle or public transport.

Be Prepared

The Fleadh Cheoil is a wonderful family event and will be worth the wait. Make sure you have a full tank of fuel and electrical vehicles charged.

Here to Help

Gardaí and Stewards are available to advise and assist, follow their instructions, follow the directional signage and have a wonderful time.

For a full rundown of the Garda Traffic Managment Plan visit Garda.ie and fleadhcheoil.ie.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.