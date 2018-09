Tramore landmark to undergo €100,000 renovation

20 September 2018

Waterford City & County Council has announced plans to renovate Tramore’s Old Railway Station.

An initial €100,000 is to be invested in the restoration project, which is due to commence in the coming weeks.

The move comes as council officials move to address a “dereliction tsunami” the seaside town.

The station was closed in December 1960 to make way for a bus service after over 100 years in operation.

H/t: The Munster Express

Share it:













Don't Miss